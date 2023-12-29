ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two men on multiple charges Christmas morning for attempting to steal copper.

Around 6:30 a.m., deputies were called to RG&E on Scottsville Road in the Town of Chili. Deputies found a man inside of a fenced area of the RG&E property, where copper wire was stored, along with an electric saw beside a damaged wire spool.

MCSO said one man was arrested and identified as 46-year-old Stephen Poole. He was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, petit larceny, criminal trespass in the third degree, and possession of burglar tools.

Deputies discovered another man waiting in a minivan in a nearby parking lot containing stolen wire from RG&E, as well as a collection of tools. 38-year-old Santos Rodriguez was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, petit larceny, criminal trespass in the third degree, and possession of burglar tools as well.

Poole was arraigned in Chili Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail because of his predicate felon status. Rodriguez was released on an appearance ticket.