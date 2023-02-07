ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester postal letter carriers were robbed on Tuesday, January 31, according to the US Postal Inspection Service.

According to investigators, the two robberies occurred within approximately one hour of each other and are two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred on High Point Trail at 12:40 p.m. while the second occurred in the area of Tubbman Way and Clarissa Street. In both incidents, the suspects stole equipment from the carriers. The carriers were not assaulted or injured.

The US Postal Inspection Service is currently investigating both incidents and asks anyone with information to call (877)-876-2455.