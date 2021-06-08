Two plead guilty to rioting in connection to May 30, 2020 protests in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people charged in connection to the May 30, 2020 protests in downtown Rochester pleaded guilty Tuesday.

The protests were held in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

According to prosecutors, Shakell Sanks and Mackenzie Drechsler helped light a parked car belonging to the City of Rochester Family Crisis Intervention Team on fire around 6:00 p.m. on the evening of the protests by stuffing a piece of flaming fabric into the gas tank. They say Drechsler also set fire to a car belonging to the New York State Attorney General’s Office, then broke glass elsewhere while prosecutors claim looting took place.

Sanks and Drechsler both pleaded guilty to rioting. They could face up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced.

Drechsler is scheduled to be sentenced on August 9. U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer ordered her to remain in custody until that date, prosecutors say because “she is a danger to the community based on her conduct during the violent protests. “

Sanks is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23.