PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Phelps residents are charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the child ingested illicit drugs, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday afternoon, Seneca County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Nicole G. Heidemann, 42, and Michael R. Kushaney, 39, both of 1326 Townline Road in Phelps.

Both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it is alleged that Heidemann and Kushaney subjected a child to an unsafe environment that led to the child ingesting illicit drugs.

The child, according to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and has since fully recovered.

Heidemann and Kushaney were issued an appearance ticket to appear in Junius Town Court on March 16. The Seneca County Sherrif’s Office adds investigators remain working closely with Seneca County Child Protective Services.