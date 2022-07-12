ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were called to two separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday.

According to investigators, police responded to a report of gunshots near Dewey Avenue at Glendale Avenue around 5 p.m. They found a 19-year-old man who had been shot at least one time. He was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a crowd gathered at the crime scene. More officers were called in for what police called “de-escalation of the group.”

Police were called to Lake Avenue near Glendale Park around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a second shooting. There they found an 18-year-old woman who investigators determined had been shot on Bleile Terrace. They say the victim drove away from the scene of the shooting and met officers on Lake Avenue.

She was also hospitalized and treated for what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call 911.

