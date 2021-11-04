2 people shot inside their home near Diringer Pl. on Rochester’s north side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police continues to investigate a double shooting Thursday evening where two people were struck by gunfire from outside their home off North Goodman Street in Rochester.

Officers were called to the area of Diringer Place around 10:00 p.m. The shots are believed to have come from someone who fired a weapon outside the victims’ property.

A 40-year-old male resident was struck at least once, while a 33-year-old female resident was shot in the upper body at least once. Both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to authorities, the conditions of both victims appear to be non life-threatening.

Police say the victims were inside a home at the time of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

