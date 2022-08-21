ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate house shootings that took place overnight Sunday.

The first incident occurred on Thurston Road near Roxborough Road at around 12:48 a.m. Officers said the occupied house was struck multiple times. The RPD said the two adult occupants were not injured during the shooting.

The second house shooting took place less than two miles away on Genesee Street near Stratford Park about an hour later. Officers said this house was struck multiple times and it was occupied, as well. According to the RPD, the three adult occupants were not injured.

There are no suspects in custody for either house shooting. Anyone with further information is encouraged to call 911.