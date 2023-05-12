ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced the arrest of two people who were reported missing after a robbery took place in Rochester on Seneca Parkway Thursday night.

According to RPD, the victim was flagged down by a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl looking for a ride. During the ride, one of the kids said they were going to be sick, causing the victim to pull over.

After pulling over, it was alleged that the teens hit the victim and stole items from her before running away.

The two were found by police on Electric Avenue. They were arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny. They were taken to the Monroe County Detention Center.