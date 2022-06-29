ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers of the Rochester Police Department said they arrested two minors in connection to a bank robbery on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Canandaigua National Bank on Mt. Hope Avenue for the report of a hold-up alarm. Upon arrival, officers discovered the suspects involved in the robbery fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a vehicle.

The vehicle was later identified during the investigation and officers detained a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. Investigators said the vehicle was reported earlier that day in the city.

Officers said the 15-year-old was not charged and was released to a parent. The 16-year-old was charged with third-degree robbery and had an outstanding family court warrant.

The 16-year-old was arraigned in front of a family court judge and was released. He was not arraigned for the warrant and was given time to re-appear Wednesday to address the warrant.

Officers said he remained in RPD custody overnight and appeared again before a family court judge Wednesday morning before being remanded to a juvenile detention holding facility and then ultimately being turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.