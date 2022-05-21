ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department says a man was shot overnight Saturday on Selye Terrace near Pierpont Street in Rochester.

Upon their arrival they located the victim laying in a front yard at around 2:45 a.m. Officers say the victim had been shot in his upper body.

AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

At around the same time, officers were called to Clifford Avenue near N Clinton Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene they located a 34-year-old man who had been shot in his lower extremity. The victim was taken to SMH. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances to both shootings are still under investigation.