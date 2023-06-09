ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating two shootings that occurred in the City of Rochester overnight into Friday.

At 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers said they responded to Fernwood Avenue for the report of a person shot. They found a 31-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that morning, around 1 a.m., officers then responded to Lyell Avenue for another report of a shooting. There, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was also taken to Strong for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of now, RPD said there are no suspects in either shooting. They are continuing to investigate both scenes.