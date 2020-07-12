Two men hospitalized after double shooting on Wilkins Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A private vehicle took two men to Rochester General Hospital after the men had been shot Sunday shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Rochester Police officers say the shooting took place near the 300 block of Wilkins Street and that the victims are both from Rochester and are 31 and 29 years old.

According to medical personnel, the 29-year-old victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and the 31-year-old man is in stable, but critical condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody in connection to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.