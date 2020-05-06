Two men hospitalized after Clifford Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Clifford Avenue that sent two men to the hospital.

Police said they responded to Clifford Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of two people shot. Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old man, of Rochester, and a 30-year-old man, also of Rochester, both with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to RPD, the 30-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition. The injuries for the 33-year-old man are non-life threatening.

The investigation is underway. RPD is also investigating a triple shooting that took place on Lyell Avenue overnight.

