ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with lacerations on Joseph Avenue.

According to RPD, police responded to the area of Joseph Ave. and Weyl St. for the report of a stabbing, where they found the men — a 37-year-old and a 35-year-old — with lacerations to their upper bodies.

Officers said the two men were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 911.