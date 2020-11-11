Two men charged with murder for 2019 fatal shooting on Mohawk Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced Wednesday that two men have been charged with murder in connection to a fatal 2019 shooting on Mohawk Street.

Officials say officers responded to 18 Mohawk Street at 3 p.m. on June 30 last year for the report of a male shot.

There, officers located 31-year-old Alton Carelock outside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was taken to URMC where he was later pronounced dead.

In July of 2019, 16-year-old Keith Rodney was arrested for possession a loaded handgun. Police say he was on probation at the time of the murder and has remained in custody since that time. On Monday, an indictment was unsealed in Monroe County that charged Rodney with second degree murder, two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting death of Carelock, according to police.

Additionally, police say in August of 2019, 22-year-old Ronnell Weaver had an active parole violation warrant when he was arrested in possession of a loaded handgun. Police say he remained in custody until July 2020 when his bail conditions were removed and he was released from custody.

Officials say Weaver was arrested last Tuesday on an indictment warrant, also charging him with second degree murder, two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting death of Carelock.

Police say Weaver and Rodney have been arraigned on all charges and remain in custody.