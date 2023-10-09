ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested at Rochester General Hospital on Sunday after police said they had loaded firearms inside the building.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to RGH after 4 p.m. for the report of customer trouble possibly involving a firearm.

Upon arrival, they said they found Phillip Warren and Daymeir Cane, both 19 years old, with loaded handguns. It was alleged that Cane’s firearm was a ghost gun.

Warren and Cane were both arrested and charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The two men were taken to the Monroe County Jail.