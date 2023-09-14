ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested for a fight involving weapons at School #33 back in August, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On August 28, they responded to the school around 7 p.m. for the fight and received information about the man with a gun. They said they found the man on Parkside Avenue with a loaded ghost gun in his waistband and arrested him.

RPD later received information that a second man was in possession of the gun. They said that he was also arrested.

The two men, 18-year-old Deshawn Campbell and 19-year-old Camren Cooper were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm.