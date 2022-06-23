GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested in separate incidents involving the sale of cocaine, the Livingston County Drug Task Force announced on Wednesday.

The first arrest was of 41-year-old Mount Morris resident Chris Campbell on June 13 in Mount Morris, NY, according to MMPD.

An indictment warrant charged him with three counts of the felony Criminal Sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, and three other counts of the felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, according to authorities.

The other arrest happened on June 14, when authorities say they arrested 21-year-old Tres McGuire of Ogden, NY. In addition to cocaine, McGuire was also arrested for his possession and intent to sell Xanax, both in the Town of Avon.

McGuire was arrested in Ogden and an indictment warrant charged him with the felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, the felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of the felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, and two counts of the felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

McGuire was arraigned on June 15, released on the grounds that his charges are non-qualifying offenses under the NYS Justice Reform Act, and is scheduled to return to court on June 28.

Campbell was arraigned on June 14 and remanded to the custody of the Sherriff on the grounds that he had already been out on bail for a prior felony arrest.