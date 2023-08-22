ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested after a stolen Kia from Irondequoit was involved in a car crash in the area of Clifford Avenue and Nichols Street.

According to RPD, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers said they saw the occupants of the Kia run from the vehicle.

Police were able to detain two of the occupants, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man. RPD learned that the 24-year-old had a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth-degree and the 23-year-old had one for criminal mischief in the fourth-degree.

One of the men was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR with reported injuries as a result of the crash.

In addition, there were two handguns found at the scene of the crash. RPD is working to investigate them. No one was charged with possession of the weapons at this time.