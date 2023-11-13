ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested after gunshots were fired into an occupied house and a police chase through the city, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to Englert Street Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. They said they were directed toward a Chevy Impala driving away from the scene.

Officers tried and failed to stop the car. During the pursuit, officers said a handgun was thrown out of the vehicle, which police later recovered.

After a few minutes, RPD said the car entered a yard on Garson Avenue. The two men ran away, but were arrested in nearby yards.

Investigators said they found evidence that several shots were fired in the area of Englert Street, including into an occupied house. No injuries were reported,

27-year-old Willie Barthel and 33-year-old Jerome Davis were charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Barthel also received various vehicle and traffic violations. Davis was also on parole for a 2014 conviction for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.