ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested after a shooting on Beachwood Street that left one man with serious injuries, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that on May 30, they received a report about a car accident in the area with shots fired. They were later sent to Fraser Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were performed on the scene before he was taken to Strong Hospital with serious injuries. That man has survived.

According to investigators, the victim and the occupants of a Beachwood St. home argued after the victim was told to move his vehicle. Shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle and he was struck several times. He then drove away, hit a parked car, and ended up on Fraser St.

RPD later identified 53-year-old Peter Travis-Zenon and 36-year-old Jonathan Baez-Naravaez as the suspects in the shooting.

Travis Zenon was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and fourth degree. Baez-Naravaez was charged with only second-degree assault. The two were both taken to the Monroe County Jail.