ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that they arrested two wanted, violent felons.

On Wednesday, officers said they received intelligence regarding 20-year-old Tahjmere McKnight and 20-year-old Dennis Lewis who were wanted for multiple robberies, a shooting, and an assault in the City of Rochester.

Members of the USMS Task Force and MCSO SWAT said they stopped a vehicle on Henion Street and McKnight, who was a passenger in the vehicle, attempted to flee from officers. The officers apprehended McKnight, who possessed an illegal .45 semi-automatic handgun.

On Wednesday evening, officers said they identified Lewis on Magnolia Street, who attempted to flee after officers attempted to apprehend him. Upon arrest, Lewis possessed an illegal 9.. semi-automatic handgun.

Officers said McKnight and Lewis were arraigned on multiple charges, including robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. They were remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail. Federal charges for McKnight may be pending.