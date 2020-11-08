Two killed, one arrested after car crashes into motorcycle in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people died and a another was arrested died after a motorcycle crash in Geneva late Saturday afternoon.

John Hobart, age 63, and Charlena Foster, age 63, both of Tully were killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a motorist who turned left in front of them causing a collision.

State Police says the crash took place by the intersection of Routes 5 and 20 and County Road 6.

Troopers say 24-year-old Isma Ballesteros Cisneros, of Geneva, attempted to turn left onto County Road 6 and turned into the path of the motorcycle that was heading eastbound.

Both and Foster were ejected and were pronounced dead at Geneva General Hospital.

Ballesteros Cisneros was transported to Thompson Hospital for minor injuries and was later arrested for two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated.

Troopers are consulting with the Ontario County District Attorney to file additional charges.

According to troopers, there was a third vehicle involved and it was struck by the driver who was trying to turn onto County Road 6. The third vehicle sustained minor damages.

The investigation is ongoing.