Two hospitalized after stabbing in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers with the Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning on South Clinton Street.

Upon arrival, officers located two males ages 22 and 21, who were both stabbed in the torso.

Both men were transported to Upstate Hospital where they are expected to survive.

The investigation revealed that the men stabbed each other during the dispute.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.