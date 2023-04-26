ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was arrested for animal cruelty after the Ontario County Humane Society discovered two dogs abandoned inside a home, with one of the dogs found dead.

Last Thursday, The Human Society said they received a call that the dogs were inside a home on Route 5 & 20 in the City of Stanley. It was alleged that those who lived there moved out in March.

Members said that when they arrived, they found a dog looking out of the door. Piles of trash were found on the porch and inside the home.

The residence was owned by Casella Waste Management, who sent a representative to get into the home. Once they got inside, the Human Society said there was no water or food and there was feces all over the floor.

An investigation found that there was another dog that starved to death in the upstairs bedroom. The remains of the dog, a 4-year-old male German Shepherd, were transported to Cornell University for a necropsy.

New York State Police were notified and they arrested 29-year-old Jose Figueroa. He is being charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal.

The Humane Society says the second dog, a female husky mix named Midnight, was examined by a vet and is recovering.