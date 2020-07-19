Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
First Responders Spotlight: Feathered friend rescued by RPD
Video
Top Stories
ROC Freedom Riders hit the road to support Black owned businesses
Video
Weather forecast: A nice start to the week
Video
COVID-19 Stress Leads to Rise in Broken Heart Syndrome
NYS Department of Conservation reminds state park visitors to pick up after themselves
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Linehan uses home-course advantage to win RDGA District Championship
Video
Top Stories
Bills Camp Preview: Running Backs
Bills Camp Preview: Quarterbacks
High school coaches preparing for a season unlike any other
Video
Local athletes prep for possible ‘very busy’ high school season
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A nice start to the week
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Strong storms cause damage from Rochester to the Finger Lakes Sunday afternoon
Video
Top Stories
Sisters of St. Joseph’s of Rochester remember John Lewis
Video
Local parents have mixed emotions over sending students back to school this fall
Video
NYS legislators oppose reductions to substance abuse treatment funding
Video
RCSD Superintendent: District is going ‘line by line’ on reopening guidelines
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Entertainment News
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Report It!
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search