CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the Foxrun Apartments off of exit 8 in Clifton Park. Per Sheriff Zurlo, two officers were shot as they entered the apartment on a warrant for a federal investigation around 5:42 a.m., and the resident was shot by police.

All three are being treated at Albany Medical Center at this time. News10 is told the warrant and investigation are related to narcotics that involves multiple agencies.

Stick with News10 as more information becomes available.