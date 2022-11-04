ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rushville residents were charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, after allegedly putting an injured cat in a freezer in an attempt to euthanize it.

According to the Ontario County Humane Society, Tracy Loguercio, 36, took in a female cat she found in a Facebook post from someone claiming she had been hit by a car.

Investigators say Loguercio, who has no background in animal medicine, kept the cat for one night before deciding she had broken ribs and a neurological injury. Loguercio did not consult a veterinarian in making that determination.

Investigators say Gordon Bennett, 50, put the cat in a freezer in an attempt to euthanize her. Family members later found the cat and told investigators she appeared to be alive at the time, but they were not able to save her.

The cat remained in the freezer after she died.

Loguercio and Bennett both face felony animal cruelty charges. Investigators say other charges are pending.