Two charged in Arnett Boulevard shooting that sent teen girl to hospital after robbery attempt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the 19th Ward earlier this month.

Police say officers responded to Arnett Boulevard on June 3rd where they found a 19-year-old female had been shot in the upper body during a robbery attempt. She was taken to URMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Wednesday, two suspects were arrested, according to officials. A 17-year-old male Rochester resident and 19-year-old Alygiana Marion, also of Rochester, were each charged with two counts of second degree assault, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first degree attempted robbery.

Police say Marion will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.

Officials say the 17-year-old will be arraigned as an adult offender in Monroe County Family Court.