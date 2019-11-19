Two charged for animal cruelty after dog is killed in altercation

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Canandaigua residents have been charged following an altercation which ended up killing a dog.

Police say on November 14 they responded to a report of a physical altercation on Niagara Street in Canandaigua.

60-year-old Frederick Moskala and 59-year-old Maryann Grant allegedly overturned furniture during the altercation. The responding officers found a miniature doberman pinscher that had been trapped and killed under the overturned furniture.

A medical exam of the dog showed that it had died due to internal injuries it sustained from being crushed under the furniture.

The Ontario County Human Society took possession of a second dog at the scene as a safety precaution.

Police say Moskala and Grant were both charged with animal cruelty under the Agriculture and Markets Law, and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.