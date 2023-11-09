ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two brothers who were arrested after an investigation into the murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz have been sentenced to prison.

41-year-old James Fulton and 39-year-old Preston Fulton were convicted of separate crimes after the investigation — James was convicted of an attempted Hobbs Act robbery and sentenced to over eight years in prison and Preston was convicted of possession of a loaded firearm and sentenced to a year and a half.

In the aftermath of the 2021 shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng, an investigation began into the associates of then-suspect Kelvin Vickers, who was convicted of killing Officer Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Seng.

On September 20, 2022, police stopped James Fulton near a Gothic Street home. A search of his vehicle recovered two firearms and ammo, items commonly used in robberies such as duct tape, a pry bar, zip ties, and a mask.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, James admitted that he was going to rob an alleged drug dealer.

On October 1, 2022, Preston Fulton, a felon, was given a firearm to hide for Brandon Washington, who was allegedly in charge of a large marijuana operation. Preston was then followed by investigators to a home on Ferncliffe Drive, where authorities say they saw him carrying the weapon inside.

Police searched the home the next day and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and rounds of ammo.

In the case of Washington, he currently has charges pending against him after he was accused of being involved in a turf war that led to Officer Mazurkiewicz’s death.