ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men in Caledonia after a traffic stop.

According to LCSD, on January 5, a Sheriff’s Investigator stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on River Road in the Town of Caledonia and suspected the 36-year-old driver, Matthew Isham of Nunda, of being under the influence of drugs. It was also suspected that Isham and his passenger, 28-year-old Marco Ramirez of Geneseo, were involved in drug activity.

Deputies say the roadside investigation revealed both men were in possession of multiple controlled substances. They say Isham was found in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and alprazolam and Ramirez was found in possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and Xanax. Deputies say it was later determined that Isham was under the influence of a CNS Stimulant and that he could not safely operate a motor vehicle.

According to LCSD, Isham was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, felony DWAI-drugs, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Ramirez was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.