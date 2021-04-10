Two arrested in Seneca Falls following a shoplifting at Walmart

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Pictured from left to right: Jacob Hubbs and Teagan Jahna
Picture courtesy of the Seneca Falls Police Department

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca Falls Police Department arrest Jacob A. Hubbs and Teagan A. Jahna following a complaint of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Friday.

According to officials, it was discovered that the merchandise was concealed by Hubbs within other merchandise, then placed within a shopping cart being used by Jahna.

It was further discovered that Jahna failed to pay for the merchandise which was in her shopping cart while using the self-checkout.

Both subjects passed all points of sale with no attempt at rendering payment for the unpaid items within their possession.

Both are from Waterloo and they were charged with one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and processed at the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department.

Pictured from left to right: Jacob Hubbs and Teagan Jahna
Picture courtesy of the Seneca Falls Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss