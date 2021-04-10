Two arrested in Seneca Falls following a shoplifting at Walmart

Pictured from left to right: Jacob Hubbs and Teagan Jahna Picture courtesy of the Seneca Falls Police Department

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca Falls Police Department arrest Jacob A. Hubbs and Teagan A. Jahna following a complaint of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Friday.

According to officials, it was discovered that the merchandise was concealed by Hubbs within other merchandise, then placed within a shopping cart being used by Jahna.

It was further discovered that Jahna failed to pay for the merchandise which was in her shopping cart while using the self-checkout.

Both subjects passed all points of sale with no attempt at rendering payment for the unpaid items within their possession.

Both are from Waterloo and they were charged with one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and processed at the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department.