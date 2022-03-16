AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men, one from Avon and one from Brighton, in connection with a robbery.

On Monday, deputies responded to an alarm for a business on Lakeville Road in the Town of Avon when a store clerk reported a robbery.

According to police, deputies learned a man entered and approached the counter and hit the clerk in the face while stealing an item. The suspect fled on foot, and the clerk sustained a laceration to his face.

Police say deputies set up a perimeter and used K-9 to track the suspect to a nearby neighborhood where he had entered a vehicle.

On Tuesday, Sheriff’s deputies and investigators were able to take both suspects into custody.

Brian Davis Jr., 20 of Avon, and Francisco Lawson, 20 of Brighton were arrested and charged with robbery in the second degree, felony assault in the second degree, and petit larceny.

Both Davis and Lawson are being held at the Livingston County Jail with bail at 10,000 cash/credit or 20,000 bond.

Police say that an order of protection was issued for the victim.