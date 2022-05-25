GENEVA, N.Y. — Officers from the Geneva Police Department announced Wednesday that two people were arrested for selling crack cocaine.

Members from the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division and Drug Enforcement Uni said they conducted a month-long narcotics investigation into Geneva residents Bobby L. Gregg and Jill E. Snyder.

Once the investigation ended, officers said the couple was arrested on their respective indictment warrants and were transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

Gregg and Snyder both face charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal nuisance.