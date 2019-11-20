Two arrested in connection to seven overdoses in Ontario County

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva Police Department officials announced two arrests in connection to seven opioid-related overdoses that occurred early Sunday morning.

Between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, five people in Geneva and two people in Canandaigua overdosed, but were saved by first responders with Narcan, according to Geneva Police Chief Michael Passalacqua.

Chief Passalacqua announced the arrest of two individuals in connection to the overdoses Wednesday. Hector Rondon, 54 of Geneva, and Pedro Morales, 33 of Geneva, each face one county of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree — a Class B Felony.

Rondon and Morales have been sent to the Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Geneva police overdose press conference

The Geneva Police Department confirmed Monday that three of the people who overdosed were students at Hobart and William Smith College.

GPD also confirmed that in the five overdose in Geneva, all were cocaine overdoses and they believe the drugs were laced with fentanyl, but are waiting on the toxicology reports for more information.

GPD and Canandaigua Police Department are investigating all the overdoses and trying to determine if there is a connection between any of the seven overdoses.

Police officials say the investigation is ongoing.

“The Geneva Police Department will continue to investigate this and will ensure that anyone else involved with these reported overdoses will also be held accountable for their involvement,” said in a press release.