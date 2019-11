ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two were arrested, included a juvenile, after threats were made against Edison Career and Technology High School on Tuesday evening.

The juvenile arrested was charged with making a terroristic threat, the name was not released. Tobie Gulley, 36 was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Multiple 911 calls were placed after a post on the social media app Snapchat warned students that an attack on Edison Tech would happen on Wednesday.