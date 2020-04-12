Live Now
Two arrested for kidnapping, led RPD officers on vehicle chase

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Canandaigua Police Department arrested two residents from Canandaigua and charged them with robbery, kidnapping, and grand larceny on Saturday.

Officers arrested 28-year old Marc Cooper II and 30-year-old of Colby McClure.

Marc Cooper II and Colby McClure of Canandaigua

Cooper was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

It is alleged that in the late hours on April 10, Cooper and McClure kidnapped a female from her apartment using force and a weapon. Officers said the two forced the victim into her car and they drove her to a local bank where the victim was forced to withdraw money from an ATM. The pair drove the victim to Rochester afterwards. According to officers, while in Rochester, the victim was able to escape from the vehicle and seek help.

In the early morning hours Saturday, the Canandaigua Police Department started investigating the incident and eventually put out an all-points bulletin for Cooper, McClure and the victim’s vehicle, which was believed to still be in the Rochester area.

Later in the morning, the victim’s stolen vehicle was located in Rochester by the Rochester Police Department. When RPD attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled and led the officers on a vehicle pursuit, before the vehicle crashed.

Officers said a brief foot pursued and Cooper and McClure, who were occupants of the vehicle, were detained by RPD and eventually turned over to the CPD.

After further investigation by the Canandaigua Police Department, both were charged with robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

According to CPD, Cooper, who is currently on parole, was held in the Ontario County Jail without bail. McClure was also held at the Ontario County Jail without bail.

The female victim, who’s known to Cooper and McClure, suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

