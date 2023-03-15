ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after police say a stolen car crashed into a bus in Rochester.

According to investigators, a woman was carjacked at knifepoint around 4:00 p.m. on Costar Street. The suspect or suspects drove away in her red Jeep.

Police say officers saw the red Jeep at North and Bernard Streets shortly before 5:00 p.m. and pulled it over. They say the driver backed up, ramming into the RPD patrol car before speeding away.

When police gave chase, investigators say the Jeep headed against traffic on Roycroft Street. A school bus struck the Jeep at the intersection of Roycroft Street at Carter Street, sending it off the road and onto a sidewalk.

None of the 17 students on the bus were injured. The bus driver was also unharmed.

Police say the suspects fled the crash scene on foot. Both men, ages 20 and 23, were arrested quickly. One was hospitalized for evaluation.

The RPD is investigating whether the men who were arrested were involved in the carjacking. Charges have not yet been determined.