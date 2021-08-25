Two Albion men charged after knife fight

Crime

by: WIVB Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Albion men were charged with assault and menacing on Tuesday after an argument about a cell phone escalated to a knife fight, Albion Police said.

Jeffrey VanEpps, 43, of Albion, was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree menacing and one count of disorderly conduct.

Angel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 35, of Albion, was charged with second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and one count of disorderly conduct.

Police said the men initially began a fight over a cell phone just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. During the fight, Gonzalez-Rodriguez attempted to stab VanEpps, causing a minor laceration to VanEpps’ forehead. Gonzalez-Rodriguez was stabbed in the leg.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital and was released. Albion Police believe that this was an isolated incident that does not post further threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, change of power

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss