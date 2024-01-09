ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — TSA agents said they caught a man from Honeoye Falls Tuesday morning with a handgun at the Frederick Douglass — Greater Rochester International Airport.

According to TSA, the man entered a security checkpoint. An officer saw in the X-ray what appeared to be a gun inside his bag. A deputy searched his bag and confiscated a loaded handgun.

TSA agents said the man had a valid New York State pistol permit, but clarified that firearms must be unloaded, placed in a hard-sided locked case, and checked.

“Once again, it is disappointing that a licensed and trained New York State pistol permit holder arrived at the checkpoint with a loaded gun, which introduced a potentially dangerous situation that he brought about himself,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate NY Bart R. Johnson. “It’s inexcusable.”

The man is facing a civil penalty, which can carry a maximum penalty of $15,000.