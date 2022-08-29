ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was apprehended at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Saturday after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag.

Officials say the .45 caliber firearm was found alongside a large manila envelope containing 18 bullets along with an empty gun magazine.

“If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to properly pack and declare it,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for airports in Upstate New York. “Even if someone has a permit to carry a firearm, they still may not carry it on board a flight. Nobody should have access to a gun during a flight.”

This was the second gun that security officials have detected at the airport so far this year.

Travelers are allowed to pack guns in checked baggage as long as they are: unloaded, packed in a hard case, packed separately from ammunition, and declared at the ticket counter, according to guidelines.

Nationally, the agency has detected nearly 6,000 firearms in carry-on bags in 2021. 86% of the guns located by TSA this year were loaded, officials say.

