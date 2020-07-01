1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Troy man stole $50K in food from Regional Food Bank, police say

Crime

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Chavez Gibbs mugshot (Colonie PD)

LATHAM, N.Y. (WTEN) — Colonie police say they arrested Chavez R. Gibbs, 27, of Troy for reportedly stealing over $50,000 worth of food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The Latham food bank reported that 31,542 pounds of food—that’s over 15 U.S. tons—worth $51,098.04 between March 13 and June 25.

According to police, Gibbs used the account of his former employer, social services organization the Albany Damien Center, to methodically steal food 42 times over that roughly three-month period. He then sold the food to other local non-profits, pocketing the revenue and leaving the Damien Center with the bill.

Police say Gibbs used the Damien Center’s account with the Regional Food Bank knowing that he had no right to do so. Gibbs is on probation after a conviction for larceny and identity theft, and police say there may be other non-profits that are victims of his scheme. If you or someone you know were a victim or has any information on Gibbs, contact your local police department.

Gibbs is charged with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony that carries as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss