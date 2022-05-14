ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Troopers with New York State Police pulled over a vehicle after noticing the driver the passenger were not wearing their seat belts Friday evening in Rochester on Hollenbeck Street. Troopers spoke to the driver and passenger, Brandon Statham, of Rochester.

NYSP said neither occupants had a driver’s license and were asked to exit the vehicle. According to NYSP, 30-year-old Statham was the front passenger and he was found in possession of a plastic bag that contained cocaine in his pants pocket and MDMA pills. Troopers said in Statham’s other pants pocket was a .380 handgun that was loaded with 5 rounds.

The troopers who responded to this incident work with NYSP’s Operation Gun Involved Violence Elimination (G.I.V.E.) unit.

Statham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, for the handgun, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, for having previous convictions, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree, for the MDMA pills, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, for the crack cocaine.

Statham was transported to Monroe County Jail and was arraigned Saturday morning.