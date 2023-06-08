ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A triple shooting involving teens last night in Rochester has prompted both the city and county to call for action.

Following the incident, the County Executive announced a program to bridge the gap between arrest and court appearance. The city called on Family Court to provide programs for youth upon release.

Wednesday night around 6:50, three teens were involved in a shooting at Frost Avenue and Epworth Street in Rochester.

A 13-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while two males aged 14 and 17 were dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital by a stolen red Hyundai for non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were in a gray vehicle that crashed into a van on Frost Avenue. There was an argument at the crash site and at some point, shots were fired.

The three teens that were associated with the gray vehicle were struck by gunfire. The gray car is also believed to be stolen but has not yet been located.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says he’s heard directly from parents about fears their children will get involved in crime.

“Afraid that their child is going to get involved with the wrong group of people or be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

Mayor Malik Evans agrees but says the police can only do so much to stop violence like last night’s incident. He says Family Court needs to step in and provide programs for youth upon release.

“Too many of our young people are touched by the system. They’re then going into family court and then not getting the support or direction that they need – then coming back and out and either becoming victims or perpetrators of violence,” he says.

The County announced their own program today, JEDS or the Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization. It’s a workaround in the system that exists between the time between juvenile arrests and court appearance. They say it reduces the timeline from a week to about 2 hours and directly gives youth the help they need.

Rochester Councilman Michael Patterson was also at this morning’s new conference with the city. He says he agrees with the mayor, but believes the issue is much greater than the city can handle and the state needs to step in.

Evans adds if you see something suspicious, you should report it using their new app.