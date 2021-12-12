Rochester man in critical condition after triple shooting near Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were hospitalized following a shooting that occurred overnight Sunday in the area of Monroe Avenue and Woodlawn Street.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department learned that a private vehicle had taken two of the victims to Strong Memorial Hospital and the third victim was taken to Highland Hospital.

According to officials, the third victim was taken to Highland Hospital via ambulance.

Officers say the first two victims are a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Rochester. The victim who was taken to Highland Hospital is a 27-year-old man who is also a city resident.

According to officers, two of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries while the third victim is listed in critical condition and had to undergo an examination.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

