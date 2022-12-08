ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Oneida City Police has reported that a trio of child sexual abusers in Madison County has been arrested after a lengthy investigation and alleged incidents stretching back to 2012.

According to police, the Oneida City PD’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) has been conducting a lengthy and thorough investigation into 41-year-old Theodore ‘Teddy’ Presley III, 42-year-old Johnathan Presley, and 36-year-old Tanaia Graham. It is alleged that they subjected multiple children ranging in age from 4 to 12 years old to sexual abuse from the years 2012 to 2016.

Following their investigation, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office presented the evidence before a Grand Jury, which resulted in all three suspects being indicted and warrants issued for their arrests.

Theodore Presley III

2 counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class A-II felony)

2 counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree (Class B felony)

2 counts of Assault in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

On Tuesday, November 22, Theodore Presley III, was located by the NYSP/US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Watertown, NY, and was taken into custody without incident. He was turned over to Oneida PD and is currently being remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, a $1M bond.

Johnathan Presley

1 count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class A-II felony)

1 count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree (Class B felony)

On Tuesday, November 22, Johnathan Presley turned himself into the Oneida PD and was charged with the following: Presley is currently remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, and a $500,000 bond.

Tanaia Graham

2 counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class B felony)

On Wednesday, December 7, Tanaia Graham, was located by the NYSP/US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Syracuse, NY was taken into custody without incident, and turned over to Oneida PD. She is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, a $200,000 bond.

All suspects are scheduled to appear in front of the Madison County Court in the future. Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.