ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The defense has rested in the attempted murder trial of Keith Williams, the man accused of attacking Rochester police officer Denny Wright.

Prosecutors say Keith Williams stabbed Wright in the face and lower body two and a half years ago. As a result, Wright lost his eyesight in the incident.

Williams was deemed competent to stand trial in 2020. He’s been charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer during an October 4, 2019 incident on Peck Street.

On Tuesday, Williams testified in his own defense.

Williams said he was hearing voices in his head on the day officer Wright responded to his house. Williams said the voices in his head were telling him to get killed.

Williams added that he was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and doesn’t remember his encounter with officer Wright. He said he smoked marijuana earlier that day before the altercation.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley then called a rebuttal witness; a Monroe County Jail deputy who testified that he heard Williams say he was going to pretend he was crazy and that he “stabbed a bitch ass police officer.”

Both the prosecution and defense have rested their case and summations are expected to resume at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after a lunch break. According to Doorley, jury deliberations will begin around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

If convicted, Williams faces 40-years-to-life in prison.

This was not Williams’ first run-in with local law enforcement as he was in and out of courtrooms many times throughout 2019.

Officer Wright underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 WROC (@News_8) October 25, 2019

In an interview with News 8’s Adam Chodak, Officer Wright spoke about the challenges of overcoming the injuries and what’s next for himself and his family.

“I’ve been doing exceptional considering the circumstance that I’m currently in, it’s a big learning curve to all-of-the-sudden-loss of eyesight, but it is a doable situation and I’m moving forward and learning every day,” Wright said.

Wright has spent more than two decades with the Rochester Police Department and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.

The @RochesterNYPD officer with the white hair – he's the one stabbed last week. 2 years ago Denny nominated his wife, Sonia, an RCSD teacher, for a Golden Apple. Sonia snuck me this video of Denny and other officers dancing with her students. Folks, this man is a saint. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1LRiQXtfA2 — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) October 7, 2019

