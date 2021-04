CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The trial is underway for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and stabbing another man in Canandaigua.

William Patrick Fricke, of Fairport, is accused of killing Julianne Baker and stabbing attorney Dennis Gruttadar back in January of 2020.

Opening statements in the trial started Wednesday. The trial is expected to last a couple weeks.