Seth Larson, left, is set to go to trial for the murder of 37-year-old Lisa Shuler, right.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The trial begins Monday for an Irondequoit man accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021.

Seth Larson is currently being held on murder charges as well as two counts of concealment of a human corpse.

On May 25, 2021, investigators found Shuler’s dismembered body outside her and Lawson’s residence on the 4300 block of Culver Road in Irondequoit, according to court documents.

A few days later, more of her remains were found near Durand Lake.

Larson was identified as a person of interest and was later caught in West Virginia by U.S. Marshals following “a weeks-long” search.

Larson’s last visit to court was in August to decide whether doorbell footage that was obtained was admissible, with no decision made.

During that August court date, prosecutors laid out what they’d identified as Larson’s murder plan. Officials said he had cleared his bank account and bought camping gear, burner phones, and maps that were eventually found in a West Virginia hotel Larson was staying in.

Out-of-state witnesses are expected to take the stand during the trial.

Shuler was known in the community for her work as an aspiring nurse at Rochester Regional Health. A tribute was set by staff members in June of last year to commemorate her triumphs.

Larson’s bail remains set at $1 million cash, 10 percent of $5 million partially secured surety bond, and a $2 million insurance company bail bond.